System of a Down Nab Top Two Spots on Hard Rock Songs Chart with Comeback Singles

System of a Down, photo by Clemente Ruiz

System of Down’s surprise comeback singles — “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” — have made a big splash since their release earlier this month. The two songs, which marked the metal outfit’s first new music in 15 years, have debuted in the top two slots on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

According to Billboard, “Protect the Land” comes in at No. 1 with 2.7 million streams and 5,000 downloads sold, while “Genocidal Humanoidz” lands at No. 2 with 1.8 million stream and 5,000 downloads sold. The two songs also grab the same top two positions on Billboard‘s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart.



The chart success is all good news for System of Down’s charitable efforts. Proceeds from both songs are designated to go the Armenia Fund, with a specific focus on aiding the the state of Artsakh after recent attacks by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

As of last week, the songs had already helped raise more than $600,000 for the Armenia Fund, with the band stating, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your incredible support of our campaign for the people of Artsakh.”

Following a hiatus from 2006 until 2011, System of a Down returned as a touring band. However, they hadn’t released new music since 2005’s Hypnotize until they unleashed “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” a couple weeks ago.

In recent years, the System of a Down members have been vocal about creative differences that led to the dearth of new music from the multiplatinum metal band. However, they put all that aside to record the new tracks as a way of supporting their ancestral home of Armenia and its neighboring state of Artsakh.

As to whether the new songs will lead to even more new music from System of a Down, guitarist-singer Daron Malakian recently told Guitar World, “Look, I never say never. We didn’t even know this was going to happen. I was on my way to releasing these songs with my other band, Scars on Broadway. Then the situation in Armenia happened and put our differences aside.”

He continued, “We’ve added two new songs to the System catalog that are on the level with everything else that we’ve put out and our fans have accepted it that way, which means a lot to me. That’s kinda where we’re gonna leave it for now.”

“Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are available via the band’s merch store, Bandcamp, and Amazon. Stream both tracks below.