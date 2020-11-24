Taylor Swift – folklore: the long pond studio sessions, photo via Disney+

Unable to tour due to the ongoing pandemic, Taylor Swift opted instead to write and record her new album folklore. The album’s intimate, lo-fi sonics are largely a reflection of its recording process, as the normally bombastic pop singer was forced to record the 16-track LP in isolation, with collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff contributing remotely.

Now, months after the album’s release, the trio is finally meeting in-person for a live performance of folklore. Premiering tomorrow (!), November 24th on Disney+, folklore: the long pond studio sessions finds Swift, Dessner, and Antonoff holed up at The National’s Long Pond Studio in Hudson, NY, performing tracks from the album live for the first time. What’s more, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon even stops by to sing his duet with Swift, “Exile”.



“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift says in the film’s trailer. At another point, she tells Dessner, “This could’ve been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us.”

folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere starting at Midnight PT. If you don’t already have Disney+, you can sign up here.

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020