Teenage Fanclub Announce New Album Endless Arcade, Share “Home”: Stream

Teenage Fanclub, photo via Facebook

Teenage Fanclub have announced a new album called Endless Arcade. Their first full-length since 2016 is due for arrival next year on March 5th.

The forthcoming LP follows Here and marks the Scottish group’s first since the 2018 departure of founding member and bassist Gerard Love. In a statement about the project and its name, the band’s Raymond McGinley said, “I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever.” He continued, “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”



Altogether there are 12 tracks on this new collection, including lead single “Home”. A jangly tune full of longing, it finds the veteran alt-rockers wondering if they’ll ever find comfort again — a fitting sentiment given this seemingly relentless pandemic.

Stream it down below and then head here to pre-order the new album. While you wait for more new Teenage Fanclub, see where their classic record Songs from Northern Britain ranked in our Top Albums of 1997 list.

Endless Arcade Artwork:

Endless Arcade Tracklist:

01. Home

02. Endless Arcade

03. Warm Embrace

04. Everything is Falling Apart

05. The Sun won’t shine on me

06. Come With Me

07. In Our Dreams

08. I’m more inclined

09. Back in the Day

10. The Future

11. Living with You

12. Silent Song