The Horror Virgin - A Tale of Two Sisters

The Horror Virgin reviews A Tale of Two Sisters — and it’s John Mayer’s cautionary tale come to life. “Fathers be good to your daughters/ Daughters will straight up haunt you/ Girls hate stepmothers who murder their mothers/ So stepmothers be good to your stepdaughters too…”

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

