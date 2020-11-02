Menu
The Horror Virgin Reviews A Tale of Two Sisters

Together, they learn it's like a John Mayer cautionary tale come to life

by
on November 02, 2020, 8:41am
The Horror Virgin - A Tale of Two Sisters
The Horror Virgin - A Tale of Two Sisters

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

The Horror Virgin reviews A Tale of Two Sisters — and it’s John Mayer’s cautionary tale come to life. “Fathers be good to your daughters/ Daughters will straight up haunt you/ Girls hate stepmothers who murder their mothers/ So stepmothers be good to your stepdaughters too…”

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

