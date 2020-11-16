Menu
Midsommar Finds Cultish Horror Under the Sun

This hilarious episode of The Horror Virgin is not approved by the Swedish Tourism Board

by
on November 16, 2020, 8:37am
The Horror Virgin - Midsommar
“Not approved by the Swedish Tourism Board.” The Horror Virgin discusses the movie where a pagan cult burns a Christian alive. No, not The Wicker Man — the other one! No, not Nicolas Cage’s The Wicker Man, either — the other one!

Ahem, The Horror Virgin is reviewing Midsommar.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin to access the podcast’s full archive!

