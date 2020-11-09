Menu
Planet Terror Is Pure, Pulpy Grindhouse Candy

The Horror Virgin runs for the chopper as they review this midnight masterpiece

by
on November 09, 2020, 8:52am
The Horror Virgin - Planet Terror
The Horror Virgin - Planet Terror

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

“I’m gonna eat your brains and gain your podcast.

“Grab your popcorn, steal some candy, and take a seat for some midnight multiplex madness. Today, The Horror Virgin is diving deep into Robert Rodriguez’s ludicrous, grindhouse-inspired epic Planet Terror. Things will get ugly.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

