Planet Terror Is Pure, Pulpy Grindhouse Candy

“I’m gonna eat your brains and gain your podcast.
“Grab your popcorn, steal some candy, and take a seat for some midnight multiplex madness. Today, The Horror Virgin is diving deep into Robert Rodriguez’s ludicrous, grindhouse-inspired epic Planet Terror. Things will get ugly.
What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.
