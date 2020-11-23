Menu
The Craft Casts a Spell Over the Weirdos

The Horror Virgin learns to never be mean to girls who own fishnets and trench coats

by
on November 23, 2020, 8:30am
“Unsupervised Teens Commit Murder.” With The Craft, this gritty Harry Potter prequel teaches everyone to never be mean to girls who own fishnets and trench coats. We’re not entirely sure, but the Left Hand Path might be Shoplifting.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

