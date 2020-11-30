Menu
2011’s The Thing Feels Less Like a Prequel and More Like a Remake

The Horror Virgin heads to Antartica to hang with some familiar Norwegians

by
on November 30, 2020, 8:29am
2011's The Thing Feels Like Another Remake
The Horror Virgin - The Thing (2011)

“It’s a dog, it’s a helicopter, it’s … basically the same as the original but not as good.” Not-Ripley and Not-MacReady battle a Thing from outer space. It could be anyone, it could be anything, it’s definitely that dog at the end. The Horror Virgin investigates.

What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Love them or loathe them? Either way, The Horror Virgin has you covered. Each week, Horror Virgin Todd will experience the encyclopedia of horror one movie at a time.

