Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

The Killers’ Christmas Album Don’t Waste Your Wishes Finally Available on Streaming Services

The 2016 compilation collects a decade's worth of original Christmas songs

by
on November 27, 2020, 12:12am
The Killers dirt sledding
The Killers in video for "Dirt Sledding"

The Killers have finally made their limited-edition Christmas album Don’t Waste Your Wishes available to stream online. Take a listen below through Apple Music or Spotify.

From 2006 to 2016, the Las Vegas rockers released a new Christmas single every year, with proceeds benefiting Bono’s (RED) charity. Then in 2016, the band collected those loosies into Don’t Waste Your Wishes, which had a brief run as an iTunes exclusive followed by a limited printing of CDs. This is the first time it’s been widely available.

The compilation includes nine original songs, a track based on an 1890 poem by William Lawrence Chittenden called “The Cowboy’s Christmas Ball”, and a cover of the yuletide standard “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” featuring Brandon Flowers’ fourth grade teacher Mr. Hansen. The rest of the guest list is bit more star-studded, with contributions from Elton John, Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, Dawes, Jimmy Kimmel, Wild Light, Mariachi El Bronx, and multiple collaborations with Halloween Town’s Ryan Pardey. Check it out below.

Editors' Picks

In August, The Killers shared the new album Imploding the MirageBesides that, the band already has another album in the works for 2021. They recently assisted The Rolling Stones for a new remix of “Scarlet”, and they’ll be guests on a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s Song Exploder.

Don’t Waste Your Wishes Artwork:

don't waste your wishes artwork

 

Don’t Waste Your Wishes Tracklist:
01. A Great Big Sled (feat. Toni Halliday)
02. Don’t Shoot Me Santa (feat. Ryan Pardey)
03. Joseph, Better You Than Me” (feat. Elton John and Neil Tennant)
04. ¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe! (feat. Wild Light and Mariachi el Bronx)
05. Boots
06. The Cowboys Christmas Ball
07. I Feel It in My Bones (feat. Ryan Pardey)
08. Christmas in L.A. (feat. Dawes)
09. Joel the Lump of Coal (feat. Jimmy Kimmel)
10. Dirt Sledding (feat. Ryan Pardey and Richard Dreyfus)
11. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Ned Humphrey Hansen)

Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products Free CBD Gift When You Buy Any of Our CBD Products
This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Network Saved the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here The New Star Wars Holiday Special Is Streaming Here
Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask Get a Free Thanksgiving Gift with Every T-Shirt or Mask

Previous Story
The Smashing Pumpkins Unveil New Double Album CYR: Stream