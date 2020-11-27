The Killers in video for "Dirt Sledding"

The Killers have finally made their limited-edition Christmas album Don’t Waste Your Wishes available to stream online. Take a listen below through Apple Music or Spotify.

From 2006 to 2016, the Las Vegas rockers released a new Christmas single every year, with proceeds benefiting Bono’s (RED) charity. Then in 2016, the band collected those loosies into Don’t Waste Your Wishes, which had a brief run as an iTunes exclusive followed by a limited printing of CDs. This is the first time it’s been widely available.



The compilation includes nine original songs, a track based on an 1890 poem by William Lawrence Chittenden called “The Cowboy’s Christmas Ball”, and a cover of the yuletide standard “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” featuring Brandon Flowers’ fourth grade teacher Mr. Hansen. The rest of the guest list is bit more star-studded, with contributions from Elton John, Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, Dawes, Jimmy Kimmel, Wild Light, Mariachi El Bronx, and multiple collaborations with Halloween Town’s Ryan Pardey. Check it out below.

In August, The Killers shared the new album Imploding the Mirage. Besides that, the band already has another album in the works for 2021. They recently assisted The Rolling Stones for a new remix of “Scarlet”, and they’ll be guests on a Season 2 episode of Netflix’s Song Exploder.

Don’t Waste Your Wishes Artwork:

Don’t Waste Your Wishes Tracklist:

01. A Great Big Sled (feat. Toni Halliday)

02. Don’t Shoot Me Santa (feat. Ryan Pardey)

03. Joseph, Better You Than Me” (feat. Elton John and Neil Tennant)

04. ¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe! (feat. Wild Light and Mariachi el Bronx)

05. Boots

06. The Cowboys Christmas Ball

07. I Feel It in My Bones (feat. Ryan Pardey)

08. Christmas in L.A. (feat. Dawes)

09. Joel the Lump of Coal (feat. Jimmy Kimmel)

10. Dirt Sledding (feat. Ryan Pardey and Richard Dreyfus)

11. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (feat. Ned Humphrey Hansen)