Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Dreaming Up a Stephen King Biopic

The Losers' Club empties out another Bag of Bones and answers your questions

by
on November 06, 2020, 9:49am
The Losers' Club - Dreaming Up a Stephen King Biopic
Scoot McNairy in Halt and Catch Fire (AMC)

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

The Losers’ Club dumps out another big ol’ Bag of Bones right after spooky season. Together, Losers Michael Roffman, Dan Pfleegor, and McKenzie Gerber crack some skulls and answer your pressing questions.

You know, like what would a Stephen King biopic look like? What’s the right age to become a Constant Reader? What are some tips for writing stories? And what Stephen King merchandise/paraphernalia would they want for themselves?

Gather around and find out the As to your Qs.

 

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Wilco Unveil Massive Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue: Stream
Next Story
Este Haim on HAIM’s First 2021 Live Show: “I’m Gonna Have a Suit Made of Fireworks”