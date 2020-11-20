Stephen King’s The Green Mile Is Long and Complicated

The Losers' Club - The Green Mile Pt. 1

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



“We each owe a death, there are no exceptions, I know that, but sometimes, oh God, the Green Mile is so long.”

The Losers have left Maine for the balmy confines of Georgia Pines. It’s here they listen to a curious old man by the name of Paul Edgecombe. There’s no telling how old he is, but those weathered eyes of his speak to multiple lifetimes.

Join Dan Caffrey, Jenn Adams, Dan Pfleegor, and Michael Roffman as they begin their coverage of Stephen King’s 1996 serialized novel, The Green Mile. In the first of two episodes dedicated to the book, they discuss its themes of atonement, King’s controversial use of the Magical Negro trope, and whether or not Paul is a jerk.

That’s not all. They also discuss the Southern influence on the book, the meta structure and format that King wields, and, naturally, the ensemble cast of prisoners and guards littered throughout the pages. Along the way, the Losers stumble into a few tangents, as they’re wont to do, but they always find a way back to the linoleum floor.

So, find a cell and listen above.

Founded in January 2017, The Losers’ Club is a weekly podcast for Constant Readers, horror hounds, and new fans of Stephen King to dig deep into the author’s oeuvre and the myriad TV, film, print, and stage adaptations of his work.

Subscribe now to stay tuned for future episodes!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations