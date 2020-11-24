The National to Reissue Early Releases to Mark 20th Anniversary

The National

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut, The National are reissuing that album along with two other early releases.

Fresh pressings of 2001’s The National, 2003’s Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers, and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP are set for release on February 26th, 2021 via 4AD. The remastering for all three was handled at Abbey Road Studios.



While it’s rare to hear any of these recordings performed live these days, they laid the groundwork for The National’s eventual sound. The self-titled debut was loaded with smoldering indie Americana, which the band pushed further towards their alternative style on Sad Songs. It was the Cherry Tree EP that became the clear gateway to their eventual breakthrough (2005’s Alligator), and it’s fondly looked at by fans as the effort that saw The National truly coming into their devastating, self-effacing own.

Members of The National’s Cherry Tree fan club will have access to exclusive split-color vinyl versions of each reissue, which are currently available for pre-order. Pre-orders for standard black vinyl and CD formats are also now live. Check out the tracklists and artwork below.

The National’s latest full-length, I Am Easy to Find, arrived last year. 2020 saw frontman Matt Berninger and drummer Bryan Devendorf release their debut solo albums. Meanwhile, Aaron and Bryce Dessner worked with Taylor Swift on her latest opus, folklore. Aaron will perform with Swift in her nearly announced Disney+ film, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which premieres tomorrow.

The National Artwork:

The National Tracklist:

01. Beautiful Head

02. Cold Girl Fever

03. The Perfect Song

04. American Mary

05. Son

06. Pay For Me

07. Bitters & Absolut

08. John’s Star

09. Watching You Well

10. Theory Of The Crows

11. 29 Years

12. Anna Freud

Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers Artwork:

Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers Tracklist:

01. Cardinal Song

02. Slipping Husband

03. 90-Mile Water Wall

04. It Never Happened

05. Murder Me Rachael

06. Thirsty

07. Available

08. Sugar Wife

09. Trophy Wife

10. Fashion Coat

11. Patterns Of Fairytales

12. Lucky You

Cherry Tree EP Artwork:

Cherry Tree EP Tracklist:

01. Wasp Nest

02. All The Wine

03. All Dolled-Up In Straps

04. Cherry Tree

05. About Today

06. Murder Me Rachael (Live)

07. Reasonable Man (I Don’t Mind)