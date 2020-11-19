Carlos Santana Truly Arrived After Woodstock

The Opus - Santana's Abraxas

Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 11, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will conjure the enduring legacy of Santana’s landmark Abraxas.

In the Season 11 premiere, we’re dialing back the clock to the late ’60s, a time when Santana and his band were on the cusp of a cultural sea change. They had just conquered the iconic Woodstock Music Festival, and all ears were raised for what came next.

But, when you finally have the means to make the album you’ve always wanted … is it smooth sailing? As an outsider making outsider art, did Santana feel a responsibility to represent his cultural roots? And what about meeting your heroes?

Join host Jill Hopkins as she contends with all of these questions in the first episode. Along the way, she’ll hear insights from the legend himself Carlos Santana, in addition to his drummer Michael Shrieve, musicologist Mark Brill, and historian Ashley Kahn.

Original music by Tony Piazza.

If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here. You can also enter our exclusive giveaway to win one (1) SE Santana Singlecut Trem in Egyptian Gold from PRS Guitars and a copy of Abraxas on vinyl.

