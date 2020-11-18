The Postal Service’s Live Album Everything Will Change to Receive Digital Release

The Postal Service 2013 reunion tour

The Postal Service’s live album Everything Will Change will be available digitally for the first time on December 4th via Sub Pop.

Everything Will Change collects 15 live tracks, all recorded at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California during the group’s 2013 reunion tour. Included are numerous fan favorites off The Postal Service’s sole full-length, Give Up, such as “Such Great Heights”, “The District Sleeps Tonight”, and “National Anthem”.



Additionally, the reunion concert saw Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis deliver a rare cover of “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan” from Tamborello’s electronic music moniker Dntel. A live take on Beat Happening’s “Our Secret” also appears on the album.

According to a press release, Everything Will Change was remixed by Don Gunn and remastered by Dave Cooley earlier this year from the recordings that were initially put out in 2014 alongside a concert film of the same name. While you await the full album, revisit live performances of “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” and “National Anthem” below. Find pre-order information here.

The Postal Service have held a few mini reunions since that 2013 tour, such as when Death Cab for Cutie and Lewis performed “Nothing Better” while on the road together in 2019. More recently, in the lead-up to Election Day, last month The Postal Service briefly reconvened (virtually) for a celebrity-filled PSA about the importance of voting. They were joined by “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kenny G, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Huey Lewis, Anne Hathaway, Japanese Breakfast, and Rick Springfield, among many others.

Over the summer, Gibbard played “Such Great Heights” for the digital edition of the Democratic National Convention, and even dedicated it to the actual United States Postal Service, which has been suffering major budget cuts under the Trump Administration.

Everything Will Change Artwork:

Everything Will Change Tracklist:

01. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

02. We Will Become Silhouettes

03. Sleeping In

04. Turn Around

05. Nothing Better

06. Recycled Air

07. Be Still My Heart

08. Clark Gable

09. Our Secret (Beat Happening cover)

10. This Place Is a Prison

11. A Tattered Line of String

12. Such Great Heights

13. Natural Anthem

14. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Dntel)

15. Brand New Colony