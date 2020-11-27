The Smashing Pumpkins Unveil New Double Album CYR: Stream

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins have released their new double album CYR. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

CYR marks the second double album in the Pumpkins’ catalog, following their iconic 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (which they recently announced a sequel to). However, the 20-song CYR is also a sequel in its own right, as it’s the second installment of the Shiny and Oh So Bright series, which began with their 2018 album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. That release was notably the first Smashing Pumpkins album since 2000 to feature Billy Corgan’s fellow founding members, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. CYR consists of the same trio alongside guitarist Jeff Schroeder.



In a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Corgan described CYR as The Smashing Pumpkins having “gone back to just being ourselves.”

“We’re good pop assassins, and I think as long as we’re sort of in that space, we’re good,” Corgan told Lowe. “Anybody can ascribe anything they want to it as far as stylistically, but it bears repeating that what most of the general public knows of the band is really only one small slice of the band’s music. The band’s sort of width was a lot wider. So this falls quite comfortably in the music that we’ve made through the years.”

In typical Pumpkins grandiosity, CYR comes paired with an accompanying animated series titled In Ashes that Corgan created. Watch the five-episode series here.

CYR Artwork:

CYR Tracklist:

01. The Colour of Love

02. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

03. Cyr

04. Dulcet in E

05. Wrath

06. Ramona

07. Anno Satana

08 Birch Grove

09. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13. Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva