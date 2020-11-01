The Strokes, photo courtesy of Saturday Night Live

The Strokes made their long overdue return to Saturday Night Live, serving as the musical guest for an episode hosted by comedian John Mulaney. It marked the band’s fourth time playing the late-night program, but their first appearance in nine years.

Coming in support of their latest album, The New Abnormal, The Strokes performed “The Adults Are Talking” and “Bad Decisions” which interpolates Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself”. If you missed it, catch the replay below.



The New Abnormal, The Strokes’ sixth album to date was released back in April. In his review of the album for Consequence of Sound, Tyler Clark called the Rick Rubin-produced LP “easily the freshest, most interesting album that The Strokes have released in more than a decade.”

In other news, The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas will guest on the upcoming season of Assembly about comedian David Cross.