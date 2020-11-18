Ólafur Arnalds on the Ties Between Metal and Classical Music

This Must Be the Gig - Ólafur Arnalds

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher



This Must Be the Gig is joined by Ólafur Arnalds.

Across his impressive career, the Icelandic composer’s work has scored ballet, TV, and film, in addition to a stunning discography. Like a fusion of classical composition, modernists like Arvo Part, and his own background in punk, Arnalds’ compositions tap into an immense well of emotion and deliver surreal heights. His latest album, Some Kind of Peace, appropriately places his face directly on the cover, eyes closed as if in the middle of a dream and that powerfully personal and intimate feeling swims throughout the record.

In this chat, Arnalds discusses his old hardcore band, Fighting Shit, his introduction to composing through German metal band Heaven Shall Burn, what makes his new album his most personal, touring with Sigur Ros, and so much more.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured organization, The National Independent Venue Association.

This Must Be the Gig gives backstage access to passionate fans worldwide. Each week, host Lior Phillips talks to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more. After all, every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

For more episodes of This Must Be the Gig, subscribe now!

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Instagram | Twitter