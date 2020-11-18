Tierra Whack Drops Two New Songs “feel good” and “Peppers and Onions”: Stream

Tierra Whack, photo via artist's Instagram

Tierra Whack is still as impossible to pin down as ever before. The experimental rapper just debuted two new songs on Zane Lowe’s radio show, and they couldn’t be more different. Dubbed “feel good” and “Peppers and Onions”, both are available to stream below.

On “feel good”, she turns a couple of dark piano chords into a dreamy, strung-out, minute-long song about being honest about your mental state. Leave it to Whack to make a rather solemn piano track sound full with life. “Why would I lie and say I feel good when I don’t feel good?” she raps. “It goes happy this/It goes happy that/But somehow I can’t seem to find happy Whack?” When combined, the lyrics and cozy production bring to mind Blonde-era Frank Ocean.



Meanwhile, “Peppers And Onions” takes a different, lighter approach. Over high-pitched whistle slides and percussive mouth-clicking sounds, Whack sing-raps about her human imperfections and the inevitable mistakes she makes in life. It’s a breezy beat and Whack wields it like a radiant burst of sunshine to make her maxims ring true.

Last month, Whack surprise released a new single called “Dora”, complete with a zany, animated music video. It was the first piece of new music she shared in 2020 — unless, of course, you count her quarantine-themed remake of Alanis Morissette’s classic “Ironic”.