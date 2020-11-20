Vatican Investigating How Pope Francis Liked a Photo of a Woman’s Butt on Instagram

Pope Francis, photo by Andreas Solaro

Pope Francis might have just done the most liberal thing of his entire holy career. Last week, the Pope’s Instagram account liked a photo of a woman in a miniature schoolgirl outfit sticking her butt out. And now the Vatican, encountering what is surely a first in its multiple-century-long history, has officially launched an investigation into the matter.

News of the Pope’s slippery fingers first broke on November 14th when a Twitter user posted screenshots proving the Instagram account had liked the scandalous photo. According to Catholic News Agency, “the Vatican is investigating usage of the papal Instagram account” now and started by making sure the Instagram account “unliked” the photo on November 14th.



“An official for the Holy See Press Office declined to comment on the event,” reports CNA. “Sources close to the Vatican press office confirmed… that the pope’s various social media accounts are managed by a team of employees, and that an internal investigation is underway to determine how the ‘like’ happened.”

Is this a sign from god that butts are the ultimate temptation? Was Pope Francis just expressing the god-given right of thirst? Do horny alter boys secretly have access to the most famous religious person on Earth’s socials? That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, the model whose picture was deemed favorable by the papal Instagram account, Natalia Garibotto, is taking it as a good omen. “At least I’m going to heaven,” she tweeted.

Editors' Picks Kanye West Wants to Create a Christian Version of TikTok

Before this, Pope Francis’ career was defined by a welcoming embrace of the LGBQT community, his acting in a feature film, and his debut as a prog-rock artist. All told, he’s a pretty open-minded guy when it comes to the otherwise strict limits of Christianity — and perhaps, depending on the results of this investigation, he will be the most outwardly horny, too.

they caught The Pope in 4K pic.twitter.com/nvkzekdkHM — Corn 🌟 (@snootid) November 14, 2020

At least I'm going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T — Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020