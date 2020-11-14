Ariana Grande Joins Thundercat for Surprise Performance of “Them Changes” at Adult Swim Festival: Watch

Ariana Grande and Thundercat perform at 2020 Adult Swim Festival

In 2018, Ariana Grande made her BBC Live Lounge debut with a cover of Thundercat’s “Them Changes”. Fast forward two years, and both artists have now come together for a joint performance of the 2015 Drunk single. The surprise collaboration went down Friday evening during the virtual Adult Swim Festival.

“It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac [Miller] and this is part of the healing process,” Thundercat said of their performance, which took place as part of the R&B/funk virtuoso’s set. Previously, Grande described Thundercat as a “super-brilliant artist.” Watch them do “Them Changes” together below.



Prior to his death in 2018, Miller was close friends with Thundercat, as well as a regular collaborator. Miller and Grande dated for about two years, and Grande has repeatedly referenced the late rapper in her own music, including on her newest album, Positions.

The virtual Adult Swim Festival stretches from November 13th through November 14th and promises additional appearances from Robyn, Run the Jewels, Mastodon, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, Tycho, Colin Stetson, and more.

Thundercat’s star-studded album It Is What It Is dropped in April. It featured a Miller-inspired single dubbed “Fair Chance” that was just remixed by Floating Points. As for Grande, she’s currently reveling in the acclaim surrounding Positions.