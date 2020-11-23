BTS at the 2020 American Music Awards

Channeling the holiday spirit, BTS gifted their loyal fans with a new album called BE last week. The generous goodies just keep on coming, though, as the K-pop stars performed their single “Life Goes On” live for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards. They also delivered their record-breaking “Dynamite”.

True masters of choreography and fashion, the beloved seven-piece brought all the sharp moves and multiple crisp ‘fits Sunday night, as they performed from an empty Seoul Olympic Stadium in South Korea. For the more serious “Life Goes On”, the septet wore white shirts and black pants while singing using different colored microphones. BTS naturally fired things up for “Dynamite”, swapping their formal attire for fun pastel looks. Pyrotechnics lit up the stage, as did a large overheard symbol for the #BTSARMY. Replay the video down below.



BE serves as the group’s third (!) of the year following Map of the Soul: 7 from February and its Japanese-language companion effort Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey from July. In our album review, Consequence of Sound writer Mary Siroky praised,

“The Bangtan Boys accomplish exactly what they set out to do with this album: bring comfort to their listeners and remind people around the world that they are not alone in their experiences. Ultimately, this is what BTS has always done best — used their music as a conduit for their message: that loving ourselves through difficult times can be an act of bravery; that it’s okay, even understandable, to feel frustrated, angry, sad, and lost when things otherwise understood as constants get torn away; and that the heaviest loads feel a little lighter when shared with others. It’s a 2020 album that reminds us that, at the end of the day, it is enough to simply be.”

The BTS festivities aren’t over yet — tomorrow, November 23rd, will see the band visit Good Morning America.

This year’s AMAs were broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, it boasted additional performances from Billie Eilish, The Weeknd with Kenny G, and Megan Thee Stallion.