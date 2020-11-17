Chance the Rapper and G Herbo Perform “PTSD”, Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD on Fallon: Watch

Chance the Rapper and G Herbo on The Tonight Show

Earlier this year, G Herbo released his star-studded single “PTSD”, featuring Chance the Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and Juice WRLD. On Monday, G Herbo and Lil Chano performed the track together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Chance also stuck around for an interview about his early rapping days and participated in a skit about children’s music.

According to a tweet from Chance, he served as the creative director for their collaborative performance, which was set in a warehouse-type venue filled with hazy purple lights. Armani Martin served as director, while longtime associate Peter Cottontale provided musical direction. “Tonight’s performance is Chicago through and through,” Chance wrote.



He also noted that the evening was “Dedicated to Jarad,” referring to Jarad Anthony Higgins, aka Juice WRLD, who died suddenly late last year. As a tribute, they closed out “PTSD” with a large photo of the late rapper.

Elsewhere, Chance talked to Fallon about how his father was initially skeptical about his music career. “Uhh… I don’t know if they were supportive of it, but it was understood,” he recalled. “But after we separated for a while, we got back together and he really helped guide me in terms of the amount of work and focus that I needed to work on it from the business side, and he’s still doing that to this day.”

Additionally, Chance partook in a game called Kid Raps, which involved rapping new versions of his songs that were rewritten by children. “Juice, juice in the park/ Juice, juice in the house/ Juice, juice in the yard/ Juice, juice, juice, juice/ Juice, juice, juice, juice/ We drink it all day long,” rhymed Chance, reciting an alternate rendition of “Juice” penned by a six-year-old named Franny. Very cute.

