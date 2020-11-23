Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Body” at 2020 American Music Awards: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion at 2020 American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion brought Good News to the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday. In support of her recently released debut album, the rap star performed “Body” live for the first time.

The new single praises bodies of all shapes and sizes, and Hot Girl Meg wasted no time celebrating her own onstage. She and her troupe of dancers were outfitted in glittery and lacy black leotards as they shook, bounced, and proudly flaunted all their assets. Replay the video below.



Out now, Good News includes contributions from SZA, DaBaby, Big Sean, City Girls, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Popcaan, and 2 Chainz. Thee Beyoncé also features on the “Savage” remix, one of our favorite songs of 2020 so far.

The AMAs were broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, it also boasted performances from The Weeknd with Kenny G, BTS, and Billie Eilish.

.@theestallion performing "Body" her single of "Good News" debut album on #AMAspic.twitter.com/l0tyjrrLsG — Megan Thee Stallion Stats (@MeganStats) November 23, 2020