The Weeknd and Kenny G at the 2020 American Music Awards

Never one to pass up on a sax-y mood, The Weeknd was joined by Kenny G at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

The two performed their remix of After Hours single “In Your Eyes”, along with “Save Your Tears”, all while strolling down the 4th Street Bridge in Los Angeles as fireworks exploded above them. As with all the promo for his most recent album, the R&B star born Abel Tesfaye appeared bruised and covered in facial bandages. Replay the video below.



In addition to supporting the acclaimed After Hours all year long, The Weeknd has popped up on Ariana Grande’s new Positions album, as well as Oneohtrix Point Never’s latest record. He was recently confirmed to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show (hopefully healed up and all).

This year’s AMAs were broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, it boasted additional performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion.