Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Tracy Chapman Makes Rare TV Appearance to Perform “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” on Seth Meyers: Watch

"This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy."

by
on November 02, 2020, 11:42pm
Tracy Chapman on Fallon
Tracy Chapman on Fallon

Tracy Chapman very rarely makes TV appearances, but she did so Monday night to remind viewers to vote on Election Day. The 56-year-old songwriter delivered her urgent message via a stirring performance of “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” on Seth Meyers. Watch below.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime. It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy,” Chapman remarked prior to the televised broadcast, her first since 2015.

In his own statement about Chapman’s performance, Meyers said, “I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart.  I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show.  She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”

Editors' Picks

Although Chapman didn’t explicitly endorse or condemn a candidate, 1988’s “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” probably speaks for itself. For what it’s worth, it was also previously used by Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign. Here’s a portion of the song’s lyrics:

“Don’t you know
They’re talkin’ ’bout a revolution
It sounds like a whisper
Poor people gonna rise up
And get their share
Poor people gonna rise up
And take what’s theirs
Don’t you know
You better run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run
Oh I said you better
Run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run
‘Cause finally the tables are starting to turn
Talkin’ bout a revolution
Yes, finally the tables are starting to turn”

 

The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here The Perfect Last-Minute Halloween Masks Are Here
All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here All Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Streaming Here
Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden? Should Saturday Night Live Replace This Actor as Joe Biden?
Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks Stephen King Fans Are Dying to Get These Masks

Previous Story
Lady Gaga Stumps for Joe Biden at Election Eve Rally: Watch