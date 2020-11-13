The White Stripes, photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Two decades after the song’s initial release, The White Stripes have released a music video for “Apple Blossom”. The visual for the De Stijl track is part of the nostalgic rollout campaign for the rock band’s greatest hits compilation, The White Stripes Greatest Hits.

Although it technically arrived today, the new clip feels like it could have easily come out circa 2000. The visual stays true to The White Stripes’ black, white, and red color palette and continues their affinity for stop-motion animation. Amidst a blend of psychedelic hues and mid-20th century shapes, it tells the tender love story found in the song’s lyrics. Check it out below.



At the time of its release, the sweet little pop tune marked an impressive pivot from the grimy blues of their 1999 debut, proving that Jack and Meg White were more than just lo-fi nostalgists. Outside of the world of White Stripes fandom, the track was given a new life in 2015 when it was featured in the soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Greatest Hits is due out December 4th via Third Man Records in conjunction with Columbia. Third Man Vault subscribers will also be able to purchase an exclusive “vault” edition of the album that features a bonus disc of B-sides. Below, you can see the newly revealed 26-song tracklist.

While you’re thinking about old White Stripes material, revisit our ranking of Jack White’s entire discography, featuring The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, and his solo catalog.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits Tracklist:

01. Let’s Shake Hands

02. The Big Three Killed My Baby

03. Fell In Love With A Girl

04. Hello Operator

05. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

06. The Hardest Button To Button

07. The Nurse

08. Screwdriver

09. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We’re Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball And Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell A Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army