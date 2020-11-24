What’s Streaming on Netflix in December 2020

Netflix is unwrapping some big gifts in December 2020.
The shiniest box under the proverbial tree is David Fincher’s Mank. The filmmaker’s first feature in six years stars Oscar winner Gary Oldman as legendary Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the drama that surrounded his work on Citizen Kane.
Another star-studded feature is Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, a fish-out-of-water comedy that finds Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Keegan-Michael Key putting on a Broadway production in a small town. That should keep the family business.
Elsewhere, there’s the highly anticipated Selena: The Series, the fourth season of Big Mouth, the fourth and final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the de facto seasonal docuseries The Holiday Movies That Made Us.
In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy the holidays with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Chef, 50 First Dates, Rango, and the first three Jurassic Park films, a trilogy that continues to ricochet across streaming networks.
Oh yeah, and don’t forget, this is the last month to stream The Office on Netflix. So, be sure to carve out some time at Dunder Mifflin over the holiday before we all say “Goodbye Toby” and “Goodbye Michael” again.
Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.
What’s Coming
Available December 1st
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
Monster House (2006)
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Super Wings: Season 3
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Happytime Murders (2018)
The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Available December 2nd
Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Fierce — NETFLIX FILM
Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available December 3rd
Break — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM
Available December 4th
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM
MANK — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 —
Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 5th
Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Available December 7th
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Available December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Available December 9th
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM
The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available December 10th
Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 11th
A Trash Truck Christmas
Canvas — NETFLIX FILM
Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prom — NETFLIX FILM
Available December 14th
A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 15th
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Available December 16th
Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 17th
Braven (2018)
Available December 18th
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 20th
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Available December 21st
The Con Is On (2018)
Available December 22nd
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Available December 23
The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM
Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM
Available December 25th
Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 26th
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
DNA — NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone
Available December 27th
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Available December 28st
Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM
Rango (2011)
Available December 29st
Dare Me: Season 1
Available December 30st
Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise
Available December 31st
Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What’s Leaving Netflix
Leaving December 1st
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Leaving December 4th
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Leaving December 5th
The Rum Diary (2011)
Leaving December 6th
The Secret (2006)
Leaving December 7th
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Leaving December 8th
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving December 10th
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Leaving December 14th
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving December 17th
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Leaving December 22nd
The Little Hours (2017)
Leaving December 24th
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving December 25th
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Leaving December 27th
Fifty (2015)
Leaving December 28th
Lawless (2012)
Leaving December 29th
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Leaving December 30th
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Leaving December 31st
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)