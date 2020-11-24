What’s Streaming on Netflix in December 2020

Mank (Netflix)

Netflix is unwrapping some big gifts in December 2020.

The shiniest box under the proverbial tree is David Fincher’s Mank. The filmmaker’s first feature in six years stars Oscar winner Gary Oldman as legendary Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the drama that surrounded his work on Citizen Kane.



Another star-studded feature is Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, a fish-out-of-water comedy that finds Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Keegan-Michael Key putting on a Broadway production in a small town. That should keep the family business.

Elsewhere, there’s the highly anticipated Selena: The Series, the fourth season of Big Mouth, the fourth and final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the de facto seasonal docuseries The Holiday Movies That Made Us.

In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy the holidays with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Chef, 50 First Dates, Rango, and the first three Jurassic Park films, a trilogy that continues to ricochet across streaming networks.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget, this is the last month to stream The Office on Netflix. So, be sure to carve out some time at Dunder Mifflin over the holiday before we all say “Goodbye Toby” and “Goodbye Michael” again.

Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month.

