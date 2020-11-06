Wilco Unveil Massive Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Wilco have unveiled the new deluxe reissue of their 1999 album Summerteeth. Stream it below via Spotify.
This version, which comes packaged as a four-disc set, features a Bob Ludwig remaster of the original album, as well as loads of demos, outtakes, and live recordings. There are previously unreleased demos of songs like “Tried and True”, “I’m Always in Love”, and “She’s a Jar”, as well as alternate versions of tracks like “My Darling”, “Every Little Thing”, “Viking Dan”, and countless others.
On top of all that, the band included a live recording of a 1999 concert at The Boulder Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, featuring songs like “Candyfloss”, “Hotel Arizona”, “She’s A Jar”, and more. And if you want even more, a limited edition vinyl reissue also includes a 10-song performance from Tower Records that was recorded just days before Summerteeth dropped in March, 1999.
The whole thing comes packaged with an altered version of the album’s iconic artwork, and the physical versions come with new interviews with band members Jeff Tweedy and John Stirratt, and liner notes from MOJO editor John Mulvey.
While you listen, revisit our Classic Album Review of the “unlikely masterpiece” that is Summerteeth.
Earlier this year, Wilco debuted a new song called “Tell Your Friends” during a quarantine performance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Summerteeth (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:
Summerteeth (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
4-CD Tracklist:
Disc One: Original Album
01. Can’t Stand It
02. She’s A Jar
03. A Shot In The Arm
04. We’re Just Friends
05. I’m Always In Love
06. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)
07. Pieholden Suite
08. How To Fight Loneliness
09. Via Chicago
10. ELT
11. My Darling
12. When You Wake Up Feeling Old
13. Summer Teeth
14. In A Future Age
15. 23 Seconds Of Silence
16. Candyfloss
17. A Shot In The Arm (Remix)
Disc Two: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *
01. Tried And True (Demo)
02. I’m Always In Love (Demo)
03. All I Need (Demo)
04. I’ll Sing It (Demo)
05. Two Guitars – Instrumental (Demo)
06. Candyfloss (Demo)
07. In A Future Age (Demo)
08. No Hurry (Demo)
09. “She’s A Jar (Demo)
10. Can’t Locator It (Guitar Riff Demo)
11. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again) (Demo)
12. Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)
13. Pieholden Suite (Alternate)
14. I’m Always In Love (Early Run Through)
15. My Darling (Alternate)
16. Tried And True (Alternate)
17. She’s A Jar (Alternate)
18. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)”
19. Candyfloss (Intro)
20. Every Little Thing (Alternate)
21. Viking Dan (Outtake)
22. We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)
23. Summer Teeth (Alternate)
24. In A Future Age (Take 3)
Disc Three: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *
01. Via Chicago
02. Candyfloss
03. Summer Teeth
04. I’m Always In Love
05. I Must Be High
06. “How To Fight Loneliness
07. Hotel Arizona
08. Red-Eyed And Blue
09. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)
10. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)
11. She’s A Jar
12. A Shot In The Arm
13. We’re Just Friends
14. Misunderstood
Disc Four: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *
01. Hesitating Beauty
02. Christ For President
03. Passenger Side
04. Can’t Stand It
05. Forget The Flowers
06. New Madrid
07. California Stars
08. Kingpin
09. Casino Queen
10. Outta Mind (Outta Sight)
11. Hoodoo Voodoo
12. Monday
5-LP Tracklist:
LP One: Original Album
Side One
01. Can’t Stand It
02. She’s A Jar
03. A Shot In The Arm
04. We’re Just Friends
Side Two
01. I’m Always In Love
02. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)
03. Pieholden Suite
04. How To Fight Loneliness
LP Two: Original Album
Side One
01. Via Chicago
02. ELT
03. My Darling
04. When You Wake Up Feeling Old
Side Two
01. Summer Teeth
02. In A Future Age
03. 23 Seconds Of Silence
04. Candyfloss
05. A Shot In The Arm (Remix)
LP Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *
Side One
01. Tried And True (Demo)
02. I’m Always In Love (Demo)
03. All I Need (Demo)
04. I’ll Sing It (Demo)
05. Two Guitars – Instrumental (Demo)
06. Candyfloss (Demo)
07. In A Future Age (Demo)
Side Two
01. No Hurry (Demo)
02. She’s A Jar (Demo)
03. Can’t Locator It (Guitar Riff Demo)
04. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again) (Demo)
05. Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)
06. Pieholden Suite (Alternate)
LP Four: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *
Side One
01. I’m Always In Love (Early Run Through)
02. My Darling (Alternate)
03. Tried And True (Alternate)
04. She’s A Jar (Alternate)
05. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)
06. Candyfloss (Intro)
Side Two
01. Every Little Thing (Alternate)
02. Viking Dan (Outtake)
03. We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)
04. Summer Teeth (Alternate)
05. In A Future Age (Take 3)
LP Five: An Unmitigated Disaster: Tower Records/WXRT (3/11/99) *
Side One
01. Intro
02. I’m Always In Love
03. Via Chicago
04. How To Fight Loneliness
05. She’s A Jar
Side Two
01. We’re Just Friends
02. Can’t Stand It
03. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)
04. Forget The Flowers
05. California Stars
* previously unreleased