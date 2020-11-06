Wilco Unveil Massive Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Wilco, photo by Marina Chavez

Wilco have unveiled the new deluxe reissue of their 1999 album Summerteeth. Stream it below via Spotify.

This version, which comes packaged as a four-disc set, features a Bob Ludwig remaster of the original album, as well as loads of demos, outtakes, and live recordings. There are previously unreleased demos of songs like “Tried and True”, “I’m Always in Love”, and “She’s a Jar”, as well as alternate versions of tracks like “My Darling”, “Every Little Thing”, “Viking Dan”, and countless others.



On top of all that, the band included a live recording of a 1999 concert at The Boulder Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, featuring songs like “Candyfloss”, “Hotel Arizona”, “She’s A Jar”, and more. And if you want even more, a limited edition vinyl reissue also includes a 10-song performance from Tower Records that was recorded just days before Summerteeth dropped in March, 1999.

The whole thing comes packaged with an altered version of the album’s iconic artwork, and the physical versions come with new interviews with band members Jeff Tweedy and John Stirratt, and liner notes from MOJO editor John Mulvey.

While you listen, revisit our Classic Album Review of the “unlikely masterpiece” that is Summerteeth.

Earlier this year, Wilco debuted a new song called “Tell Your Friends” during a quarantine performance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Summerteeth (Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

Summerteeth (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

4-CD Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album

01. Can’t Stand It

02. She’s A Jar

03. A Shot In The Arm

04. We’re Just Friends

05. I’m Always In Love

06. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

07. Pieholden Suite

08. How To Fight Loneliness

09. Via Chicago

10. ELT

11. My Darling

12. When You Wake Up Feeling Old

13. Summer Teeth

14. In A Future Age

15. 23 Seconds Of Silence

16. Candyfloss

17. A Shot In The Arm (Remix)

Disc Two: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *

01. Tried And True (Demo)

02. I’m Always In Love (Demo)

03. All I Need (Demo)

04. I’ll Sing It (Demo)

05. Two Guitars – Instrumental (Demo)

06. Candyfloss (Demo)

07. In A Future Age (Demo)

08. No Hurry (Demo)

09. “She’s A Jar (Demo)

10. Can’t Locator It (Guitar Riff Demo)

11. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again) (Demo)

12. Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)

13. Pieholden Suite (Alternate)

14. I’m Always In Love (Early Run Through)

15. My Darling (Alternate)

16. Tried And True (Alternate)

17. She’s A Jar (Alternate)

18. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)”

19. Candyfloss (Intro)

20. Every Little Thing (Alternate)

21. Viking Dan (Outtake)

22. We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)

23. Summer Teeth (Alternate)

24. In A Future Age (Take 3)

Disc Three: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *

01. Via Chicago

02. Candyfloss

03. Summer Teeth

04. I’m Always In Love

05. I Must Be High

06. “How To Fight Loneliness

07. Hotel Arizona

08. Red-Eyed And Blue

09. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)

10. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

11. She’s A Jar

12. A Shot In The Arm

13. We’re Just Friends

14. Misunderstood

Disc Four: Live At The Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO (11/1/99) *

01. Hesitating Beauty

02. Christ For President

03. Passenger Side

04. Can’t Stand It

05. Forget The Flowers

06. New Madrid

07. California Stars

08. Kingpin

09. Casino Queen

10. Outta Mind (Outta Sight)

11. Hoodoo Voodoo

12. Monday

5-LP Tracklist:

LP One: Original Album

Side One

01. Can’t Stand It

02. She’s A Jar

03. A Shot In The Arm

04. We’re Just Friends

Side Two

01. I’m Always In Love

02. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

03. Pieholden Suite

04. How To Fight Loneliness

LP Two: Original Album

Side One

01. Via Chicago

02. ELT

03. My Darling

04. When You Wake Up Feeling Old

Side Two

01. Summer Teeth

02. In A Future Age

03. 23 Seconds Of Silence

04. Candyfloss

05. A Shot In The Arm (Remix)

LP Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *

Side One

01. Tried And True (Demo)

02. I’m Always In Love (Demo)

03. All I Need (Demo)

04. I’ll Sing It (Demo)

05. Two Guitars – Instrumental (Demo)

06. Candyfloss (Demo)

07. In A Future Age (Demo)

Side Two

01. No Hurry (Demo)

02. She’s A Jar (Demo)

03. Can’t Locator It (Guitar Riff Demo)

04. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again) (Demo)

05. Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)

06. Pieholden Suite (Alternate)

LP Four: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos *

Side One

01. I’m Always In Love (Early Run Through)

02. My Darling (Alternate)

03. Tried And True (Alternate)

04. She’s A Jar (Alternate)

05. Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway (Again)

06. Candyfloss (Intro)

Side Two

01. Every Little Thing (Alternate)

02. Viking Dan (Outtake)

03. We’re Just Friends/Yee Haw (10/29/99 Minneapolis Soundcheck)

04. Summer Teeth (Alternate)

05. In A Future Age (Take 3)

LP Five: An Unmitigated Disaster: Tower Records/WXRT (3/11/99) *

Side One

01. Intro

02. I’m Always In Love

03. Via Chicago

04. How To Fight Loneliness

05. She’s A Jar

Side Two

01. We’re Just Friends

02. Can’t Stand It

03. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)

04. Forget The Flowers

05. California Stars

* previously unreleased