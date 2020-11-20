Yoshiki Announces Livestream Event Featuring St. Vincent and Marilyn Manson

Yoshiki and St Vincent, photo courtesy of artist

X Japan figurehead Yoshiki has announced a global livestream music documentary special called Under the Sky.

Taking place on Wednesday, December 23rd, the YouTube special will see Yoshiki performing alongside the likes of St. Vincent, Marilyn Manson, The Chainsmokers, and Lindsey Stirling, among others.



Yoshiki previously collaborated with St. Vincent on an alternate version of her song “New York”, and joined Manson at Coachella for a live cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made For This)”.

“Together with amazing friends, I want to lift people’s spirits,” Yoshiki said in a statement. “Even though we faced obstacle after obstacle as you see in the film, we made it happen with maximum care and love for everyone. We’re still in the middle of everything in terms of the final cut, but very excited that we finally could announce this amazing event.”

The livestream will premiere 8:00 p.m. JST / 6:00 a.m. ET on Yoshiki’s YouTube channel. Watch a teaser trailer below.