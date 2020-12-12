12-Year-Old DJ Has Equipment Confiscated After School Bathroom Rave

Cael Bell, photo by Louise Bell, image via Facebook

Cael Bell, 12-year-old DJ and all-ages legend, had his equipment confiscated after hosting a rave in the school bathroom.

As his mother Louise Bell related on Facebook, the saga began about two weeks ago, when the budding turntablist sent out a Snapchat announcement inviting “all the boys from year 8” at St. Antony’s Catholic College in Manchester, UK. Together, they held an impromptu dance fest in the boys lavatory during lunch period on December 11th. The set included complimentary soft drinks and Cadbury Twirls, and while a school bathroom is a below-average setting for such a lunch, it is certainly cleaner than your typical rave.



The set lasted 30 minutes before anti-fun authorities broke it up. Bell’s mother said that the boy’s speaker and lights have been impounded, although she did not herself punish him. In fact she enjoyed the spirit of it all, and wrote, “Am I wrong for finding this funny?” In an interview with The Mirror, she said

“I had to laugh. It has been a terrible year and I couldn’t be angry with my son for trying to spread some cheer. When I got the call, it made perfect sense. Cael had been up, dressed and ready to leave for school early that morning which was unheard of in our house. He had the biggest smile on his face so I knew he had something up his sleeve. I asked him what he was so happy about and he told me they were having a rave in school. I thought nothing of it, I didn’t think for one minute there was any truth to it. But when I heard what Cael had done, from advertising the rave on Snapchat to actually pulling it off and even providing refreshments, I couldn’t help but see the funny side. Cael’s dad thought it was hysterical, he said ‘go on son’. We did have a conversation about whether or not we should be angry but how could we be?”

Read her post, and check out some of Cael’s bedroom DJ sets below.