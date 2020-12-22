Menu
Hayley Williams Covers Massive Attack, St. Vincent Sings The Beatles at Ally Coalition Talent Show: Watch

Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, and Clairo also perform at Jack Antonoff's LGBTQ+ fundraiser

by
on December 22, 2020, 9:33am
Hayley Williams St Vincent Lana Del Rey
Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, photos via The Ally Coalition

Each year, Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel Antonoff host a talent show to raise money for their charitable organization The Ally Coalition, which supports LGBTQ+ youth. Because of the pandemic, this year’s event took place virtually, with performance from the likes of St. Vincent, Hayley Williams, Sleater-Kinney, Lana Del Rey, Spoon, The Chicks, and more.

Among the notable moments: Hayley Williams covered Massive Attack’s “Teardrop” in her bathrobe; St. Vincent’s Annie Clark sang The Beatles’ “Martha My Dear”; and Lana Del Rey crooned “Silent Night”.

The evening also saw Maggie Rogers play “Blood Ballet”, one of the rarities included on her new archival collection, and Clairo covered Norah Jones’ “Sunrise”. Super producer Jack Antonoff also took a moment in the spotlight and performed “this is me trying” from Taylor Swift’s folklore, which he himself co-produced.

Watch recordings of these various performances below. Update: Also check out video of Tierra Whack covering Mary J. Blige’s “Not Bon’ Cry” and Brittany Howard performing PKA’s “Let Me Hear You (Say Yeah)”.

Hayley Williams – “Teardrop”

St. Vincent – “Martha My Dear”

Lana Del Rey – “Silent Night”

Maggie Rogers – “Blood Ballet”

Clairo – “Sunrise”

Tierra Whack – “Not Gon’ Cry”

Brittany Howard – “Let Me Hear You (Say Yeah)”

Jack Antonoff – “This Is Me Trying”

