What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime in December 2020

Sound of Metal

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for December.

The big event of the month is Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed. Our own Clint Worthington raved about the film in his A- review, calling it “a vital advocacy for the Deaf community while being an awe-striking drama in its own right.”



Right behind Metal is Steve McQueen’s ensuing Small Axe anthology of films, which will continue its epic run with Red, White and Blue, Alex Wheatle and Education dropping over the next three weeks. Mangrove and Lovers Rock are still both available.

Beyond that, there’s the fifth season of The Expanse, Julia Hart’s new drama I’m Your Woman starring Mrs. Maisel wunderkind Rachel Brosnahan, and Eugene Ashe’s Tessa Thompson-starring drama Sylvie’s Love.

Those in need of a healthy holiday binge watch can find solace in the addition of Mad About You, The Bernie Mac Show, and chewy genre fare like Anaconda, Air Force One, True Lies, and Tombstone. Ka-boom.

Check out the entire list below and plan accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2020

Available December 1st

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2018)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Available December 4th

Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie

Available December 7th

Valley Girl (2020)

Available December 8th

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

Available December 11th

I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

Available December 16th

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 5

Available December 17th

La Pachanga (1958)

Available December 18th

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special

Available December 23rd

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

Available December 25th

Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Original Movie

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Available December 27th

The House Sitter (2016)

Available December 28th

Hope Gap (2020)

Available December 30th

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special

Available December 31st

Supervized (2019)

