Amigo the Devil Premieres Video for New Song “Another Man’s Grave”: Watch

Amigo the Devil, courtesy of Liars Club

Amigo the Devil recently announced his sophomore full length album, Born Against. Now, the folk-rock troubadour is teaming up with Consequence of Sound to premiere the video for the LP’s first single, “Another Man’s Grave”.

With “Another Man’s Grave”, Amigo continues his foray into dark Americana. Despite his music’s acoustic foundation, the songs have also resonated with metal and hard rock audiences, as he’s shared the stages with several heavy acts over the past few years.



“This is very much a coming to terms song,” Amigo says of the new single. “It’s the realization that the habits and routine we’ve been living, the behaviors, and outlook displayed aren’t true to the person that we know exists somewhere within. It’s about the purgatory-like time between accepting this and the moment we truly decide to do something about it.”

He adds, “It’s about the fear and self-doubt that keep us believing we aren’t strong enough to be the person we genuinely know we are whether it’s because of social pressure, trauma, addiction or any combination of circumstances that keep us stuck in a grave we know we don’t belong in.”

The music video for “Another Man’s Grave” features Amigo performing the song acoustically, with audio and video recorded live by Courtney Gauger and Ray Gauger.

“I’ve always been a fan of hearing songs stripped down to their core,” Amigo tells us of the video. “Since the live show is always just myself and a few instruments, it’s always fun to deliver both versions of the song. The album version is always the one that’s in my head…the one I hear when I write it. The live version tends to be the one that’s in my blood, clawing to get out. It’s a two headed dog… each version with a mind of its own while feeding the same body.”

Born Against serves as the follow-up to Amigo’s 2018 album, Everything Is Fine, which included the song “Everyone Gets Left Behind” featuring Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk. The new LP arrives February 19th, and is available for pre-order from Amigo’s merch store or Amazon.

Watch the video for “Another Man’s Grave” below, followed by our 2019 interview with the folk rocker.