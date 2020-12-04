Aminé Uncorks Deluxe Edition of Limbo: Stream

Aminé in "Compensating" video

Aminé has dropped a new deluxe edition of his latest album Limbo. Stream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.

This continues the trend of hip-hop deluxe editions that offer a whole new record’s worth of material. The Portland rapper has added seven additional tracks: “Mrs. Clean”, “Zack & Cody” featuring Valee, “Gelato”, “Talk” with Saba, “Chicken” featuring Toosii, “Buzzin” with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and “Solid”.



These cuts come front-loaded, after which Limbo unspools as it did when first released over the summer. In a September interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Aminé explained his intentions behind the album, saying,

“When I started making Limbo I though a lot about legacy. I was inspired by a lot of albums, but one that inspired me a while ago was 4:44 by Jay-Z where I got to hear this veteran and one of the all-time greatest rappers alive be brutally honest in his music. And I thought that is just dope. That to me is what makes somebody’s legacy really cool and something that would last forever, when you could just be honest. I thought I wanted to make something that I could play for my kids 10 years from now and listen to it and smile because what I say in a song really happened.”

Since Limbo‘s release, Aminé shared the non-album single “Hello” featuring Luke Steele and performed in a hot air balloon on Kimmel.

Limbo (Deluxe) Artwork:

Limbo (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. Mrs. Clean

02. Zack & Cody (feat. Valee)

03. Gelato

04. Talk (feat. Saba)

05. Chicken (feat. Toosii)

06. Buzzin (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

07. Solid

08. Burden

09. Woodlawn

10. Kobe

11. Roots (feat. JID and Charlie Wilson)

12. Can’t Decide

13. Compensating (feat. Young Thug)

14. Shimmy

15. Pressure in My Palms (feat. Slowthai and Vince Staples)

16. Riri

17. Easy (feat. Summer Walker)

18. Mama

19. Becky

20. Fetus (feat. Injury Reserve)

21. My Reality