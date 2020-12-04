Menu
Aminé Uncorks Deluxe Edition of Limbo: Stream

Featuring seven new songs and fresh contributions from Saba, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Valee, and Toosii

by
on December 04, 2020, 12:23am
Aminé has dropped a new deluxe edition of his latest album Limbo. Stream it below through Apple Music or Spotify.

This continues the trend of hip-hop deluxe editions that offer a whole new record’s worth of material. The Portland rapper has added seven additional tracks: “Mrs. Clean”, “Zack & Cody” featuring Valee, “Gelato”, “Talk” with Saba, “Chicken” featuring Toosii, “Buzzin” with Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and “Solid”.

These cuts come front-loaded, after which Limbo unspools as it did when first released over the summer. In a September interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Aminé explained his intentions behind the album, saying,

“When I started making Limbo I though a lot about legacy. I was inspired by a lot of albums, but one that inspired me a while ago was 4:44 by Jay-Z where I got to hear this veteran and one of the all-time greatest rappers alive be brutally honest in his music. And I thought that is just dope. That to me is what makes somebody’s legacy really cool and something that would last forever, when you could just be honest. I thought I wanted to make something that I could play for my kids 10 years from now and listen to it and smile because what I say in a song really happened.”

Since Limbo‘s release, Aminé shared the non-album single “Hello” featuring Luke Steele and performed in a hot air balloon on Kimmel.

Limbo (Deluxe) Artwork:

Aminé Uncorks Deluxe Edition of Limbo: Stream

Limbo (Deluxe) Tracklist:
01. Mrs. Clean
02. Zack & Cody (feat. Valee)
03. Gelato
04. Talk (feat. Saba)
05. Chicken (feat. Toosii)
06. Buzzin (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
07. Solid
08. Burden
09. Woodlawn
10. Kobe
11. Roots (feat. JID and Charlie Wilson)
12. Can’t Decide
13. Compensating (feat. Young Thug)
14. Shimmy
15. Pressure in My Palms (feat. Slowthai and Vince Staples)
16. Riri
17. Easy (feat. Summer Walker)
18. Mama
19. Becky
20. Fetus (feat. Injury Reserve)
21. My Reality

