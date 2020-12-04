Arctic Monkeys Release Charity Album Live at The Royal Albert Hall: Stream

Arctic Monkeys, photo by Aaron Parsons

Arctic Monkeys have released their new live album, Live at The Royal Albert Hall. Fantasize about the return of concerts by streaming the release below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Live at The Royal Albert Hall captures the British rockers’ June 7th, 2018 gig at the historic venue. Coming in the midst of their Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino tour, the show was also a benefit for War Child UK, which works with children who have been affected by wars. As the nonprofit faces a potential £2 million deficit in 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic, Arctic Monkey’s have once again come to the aid by donating 100% of proceeds from their new live album.



Capturing the band’s first UK show in three years, Love at The Royal Albert Hall features a 20-song set that included the live debut of “Star Treatment” of Tranquility Base. Other highlights include appearances by opening act Cameron Avery on “Four Out of Five”, “Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino”, and “She Looks Like Fun”, in addition to hits like “R U Mine?”, “Brainstorm”, and “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor”.

Stream the live album below. You can also watch a music video for the featured recording of “Arabella”.

Physical copies of the LP, including a limited edition clear vinyl version with a replica concert poster, are available for purchase via the band’s website.

Arctic Monkeys — Live at The Royal Albert Hall Artwork:

Arctic Monkeys — Live at The Royal Albert Hall Tracklist:

01. Four Out of Five

02. Brianstorm

03. Crying Lightning

04. Do I Wanna Know?

05. Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

06. 505

07. One Point Perspective

08. Do Me a Favour

09. Cornerstone

10. Knee Socks

11. Arabella

12. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

13. She Looks Like Fun

14. From The Ritz to the Rubble

15. Pretty Visitors

16. Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

17. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

18. Star Treatment

19. The View from the Afternoon

20. R U Mine?