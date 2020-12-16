As I Lay Dying Singer Tim Lambesis Hospitalized with Burns to 25% of His Body

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis, photo by Dana Willax

As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis is in the hospital after a bonfire accident left him with burns to 25% of his body.

The controversial metal vocalist, who notoriously served time for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife, posted about his condition Wednesday (December 16th) on Instagram.



The metalcore singer shared a photo of himself in the hospital, fully bandaged but with a smile on his face as he was about to undergo a procedure to remove dead skin.

Along with the picture, Lambesis offered details about the incident and his road to recovery:

“Keep your head up no matter what! I’m doing the best I can to make a thumbs up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes).

I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.

I’ve been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely. Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me.

I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually.”

As mentioned, Lambesis was arrested in 2013 for solicitation of murder, when he tried to pay someone to kill his estranged wife. The “hitman” turned out to be an undercover detective, and the singer eventually pleaded guilty to the charge in 2014. He ended up spending roughly two and a half years in prison, and was released in December 2016.

Surprisingly, the other members of As I Lay Dying welcomed Lambesis back in 2018, releasing a new album, Shaped by Fire, in 2019. The singer has blamed steroids for his past criminal actions, and vowed to make it part of his “life’s work to prevent others from going down destructive paths.”

As I Lay Dying were set to embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with Whitechapel, but those dates were postponed due to the pandemic.

See Tim Lambesis’ aforementioned Instagram post below.