David Cross and His Love-Hate Relationship with the Audience

Assembly is a docuseries from the Consequence Podcast Network that looks at what brings us together.

Recorded in 2019, the second season of Assembly finds host Robert Milazzo following David Cross around as he shapes his new stand-up act through a set of intimate gigs in Brooklyn, New York. There will be friends, family, and colleagues.

If someone makes a joke but no one hears it … is it still funny? In Part 3, “Your Shows of Show”, we examine David Cross’ not-quite-hate-but-far-from-love relationship with the audience, and how they’re now key to his ensuing process.

But when Mr. Show rewrote the rules of sketch comedy, did Cross and co-creator Bob Odenkirk even care what their audiences thought? Yes and no. Maybe. Eh, it’s complicated. We’ll explore why up ahead as we continue our journey.

Special guests in this episode include Bob Odenkirk, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, and Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes.

Original music by Fred Armisen.

