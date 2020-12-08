David Cross on How Feedback Informs Standup Comedy

Assembly - David Cross

Assembly is a docuseries from the Consequence Podcast Network that looks at what brings us together.

Recorded in 2019, the second season of Assembly finds host Robert Milazzo following David Cross around as he shapes his new stand-up act through a set of intimate gigs in Brooklyn, New York. There will be friends, family, and colleagues.

When comedians ask questions, their audiences are all too happy to answer … like it or not. In Part 4, “Is This Who I Am”, we examine how feedback factors heavily into David Cross’ current process and how it works for him.

After all, no one’s immune to feedback. Ever notice this Internet thing the kids keep talking about? Then again, compliments are feedback, too. So, whatever its intent, feedback compels us to think just a degree or two more, which isn’t always a bad deal.

This very phenomenon happened to Sarah Silverman, as well, but, as she tells us, she was prepared. Joining Silverman on this episode are Amber Tamblyn, Bob Odenkirk, Janeane Garofalo, and AO Scott of The New York Times.

Original music by Fred Armisen.

