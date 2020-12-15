Menu
How Far David Cross Likes to Take the Joke

Robert Milazzo's Assembly podcast concludes its second season with special guests Patton Oswalt, Janeane Garofalo, and one singing Fred Armisen

by
on December 15, 2020, 12:03pm
Assembly - David Cross

Assembly is a docuseries from the Consequence Podcast Network that looks at what brings us together.

Recorded in 2019, the second season of Assembly finds host Robert Milazzo following David Cross around as he shapes his new stand-up act through a set of intimate gigs in Brooklyn, New York. There will be friends, family, and colleagues.

How far does David Cross like to take the joke? What’s going on in his mind when he’s making us laugh? And will anyone have the nerve to ever talk back to him? In Part 5, “David Hit the Atmosphere”, we take a few last shots before saying good-night.

Yes, it’s the season finale of Assembly’s journey with David Cross, and it ain’t over until Fred Armisen sings. No, really. Special guests include Janeane Garofalo and Patton Oswalt with more original music by our pal Armisen.

Subscribe to Assembly to access the podcast’s full archive, which includes its debut season featuring Iron & Wine/Calexico. Stay tuned for any forthcoming announcements involving future seasons of Assembly.

