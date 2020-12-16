Atlantic City Auctioning Off the Rights to Blow Up Trump’s Casino

Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, photo by Wcam, image via WikiCommons

If you’ve ever fantasized about doing to a building what Donald Trump did to the country, now’s your chance. Via NBC 10 Philadelphia, Atlantic City is auctioning off the rights to blow up the derelict Trump Plaza casino, with proceeds benefitting the local Boys & Girls Club.

The casino first opened in 1984 and shuttered for good in 2014. A mere six years later, that fabled Trump craftsmanship has held up about as well as you’d expect. Earlier this year, huge chunks of the facade fell off and tumbled to the ground below, and the building reportedly sheds additional debris during bad storms. Since it’s a safety hazard, demolition has already begun. But the official implosion is scheduled for January 29th, and if you’ve got deep pockets that you’re willing to empty, you could have the honor of lighting the fuse.



“On his way out,” Mayor Marty Small said, “Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out. I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.” The Boys & Girls Club is hoping that the auction will fetch more than $1 million.

On Monday, December 16th, the Electoral College officially affirmed that Joe Biden won and Donald Trump is a loser. But Trump has yet to concede, and has spent much of the last month spreading misinformation, or retweeting bizarre Randy Quaid posts to sow doubt. But like his casino, his Presidency is falling apart, leaving him just a few more weeks to respond to Joe Exotic’s request for a pardon.