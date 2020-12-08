Billie Eilish Picks Her Favorite Songs of 2020: The Strokes, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

Phoebe Bridgers (photo by David Bates), Billie Eilish (photo by Amy Price), and The Strokes (photo by Heather Kaplan)

Billie Eilish has no doubt landed on a number of year-end lists — she’s definitely on ours! — but now the world’s most popular teenage pop singer is the one weighing in on the music of the last 12 months. Our former Artist of the Year has officially picked her favorite songs of 2020.

Eilish revealed her selections to Australian radio station triple j, as NME points out. Claiming the coveted No. 1 spot is The Strokes single “At the Door”, taken from their acclaimed full-length The New Abnormal. According to the Grammy winner, she would’ve “put the whole album as my first choice” if she could.



“It’s been my favorite album in many years. There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man,” remarked Eilish. “I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

Eilish’s favorite songs list also includes “Savior Complex” from Phoebe Bridgers. We personally vibed more with “I Know the End” and “Kyoto”, but virtually everything on Punisher is a contender.

Indie rock isn’t the only genre represented, though. Reflecting Eilish’s fluid approach to music, she also highlighted very solid singles from James Blake (“Are You Even Real?”), Drake (“Time Flies”), and Jorja Smith (“By Any Means”). Additionally, tracks from Bruno Major, Dominic Fike, Cyn, and Tekno made her final cut.

Find all of Eilish’s 2020 song selections below and then revisit “At the Door”.

The 18-year-old megastar recently picked up a handful of 2021 Grammy nominations. Eilish is next set to perform at Cyndi Lauper’s holiday concert and has an Apple TV+ documentary called The World’s a Little Blurry coming in February.

Billie Eilish’s Favorite Songs of 2020:

The Strokes – “At The Door”

James Blake – “Are You Even Real?”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Savior Complex”

Cyn – “Drinks”

Drake – “Time Flies”

Dominic Fike – “Chicken Tenders”

Tekno – “Kata”

Bruno Major – “To Let A Good Thing Die”

Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”