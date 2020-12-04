Billie Eilish Shares Wistful Piano Cover of The Beatles’ “Something”: Stream

Billie Eilish, photo via Instagram

Billie Eilish joined the folks at SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel on Thursday to perform a special cover of “Something” by The Beatles. Unsurprisingly, she put her own take on the Abbey Road hit and wound up drawing out a more subdued, wistful tone from the already heartfelt classic. Hear it for yourself below.

The exclusive radio performance also saw Eilish play acoustic versions of “Ocean Eyes”, “Everything I Wanted”, and her newest single “Therefore I Am”. She debuted the latter, which we named one of the best songs of the year, alongside a music video that will make you nostalgic for aimless mall adventures.



This isn’t the first time the 2019 Artist of the Year covered the Fab Four. Back in February, she performed a stripped-down rendition of “Yesterday” during the in memoriam tribute at the Academy Awards. She also played The Beatles’ White Album cut “I Will” on the ukulele during her Carpool Karaoke appearance last year.

Following the SiriusXM set, Eilish and her brother/producer FINNEAS stuck around for a brief interview about what to expect from the follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. “Everything about every song is very different but somehow cohesive, and I think that was kind of the same with the last album,” she said. “We really want a project to be cohesive and make sense, but not just be a repeat and a clone of every other song.”

There’s a lot ahead in Eilish’s future, but for now she has her sights set on two main things: the upcoming Grammys because she has several nominations once again, and hopefully getting to play live in 2021 — something that she almost took for granted before an identity crisis helped her regain perspective and balance.