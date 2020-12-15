Menu
Apple TV+ Reveals First Trailer for Billie Eilish Documentary The World’s A Little Blurry: Watch

Due out on February 26th

by
on December 15, 2020, 12:00pm
Billie Eilish documentary
Billie Eilish, photo via Apple TV+

Having already revitalized pop music, Billie Eilish has set her sights on boosting the lagging subscriber base of Apple TV+. To that end, the superstar has shared the first trailer for the new documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. The movie comes into focus February 26th in theaters and on Apple TV+.

To be fair, Eilish hasn’t made the film an Apple exclusive out of the goodness of her heart. In fact, she had 25 million reasons to join forces with the house that Jobs built. But as the new trailer makes abundantly clear, Eilish has charisma to spare, and with a fan base as ravenous as they come, she’ll probably be worth every penny.

The new trailer shows different sides of Eilish through the writing, recording, and touring of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. We see her earn her driver’s license, and around the age of 17 she says that she sleeps in her parent’s bed because “I’m scared of monsters in my room.” The trails shows glimpses of her commanding stage presence and unparalleled ability to connect with fans, and gives a taste of how her world became, as the title suggests, A Little Blurry. Check it out below.

Last week, Eilish revealed her favorite songs of the year, and in November she dropped “Therefore I Am”, one of our Top 50 Songs of 2020. She recently covered “Silver Bells” at the 2020 Jingle Ball and discussed her identity crisis in a new interview.

