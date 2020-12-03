Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 to Get Expanded Deluxe Edition Reissue

Black Sabbath's Vol. 4 Super Deluxe Edition, courtesy of Rhino

Black Sabbath’s influential 1972 album Vol. 4 is receiving a deluxe expanded edition on February 12th via Rhino Records. The physical release will be available in 4-CD and 5-LP vinyl formats, including the original remastered album and a plethora of previously unreleased studio outtakes and live recordings.

Rhino specializes in archival releases, and the Vol. 4 Super Deluxe Edition is one of their most ambitious yet, essentially scraping the vaults for any recorded material related to the album sessions.



While studio outtakes and multiple versions of the same song are par for most expanded editions — prepare for over 10 versions of “Wheels of Confusion” — this Vol. 4 set benefits from the audio craftsmanship of one Steven Wilson, who mixed the included outtakes using the original analog multi-tracks. Alternate versions of “Supernaut” and the perennial power ballad “Changes” should shed new insight into Black Sabbath’s creative process in the studio.

The true prize might be the “Live in the UK” portion of the box set, which recreates a typical era-specific setlist with various live cuts from the March 1973 leg of the band’s UK tour. The audio was recently mixed by Richard Digby Smith from the original 16-track analog tapes, giving new power to the recordings that have already been released in other Sabbath live collections.

Vol. 4 stands out as both the black sheep and cult favorite of Black Sabbath’s early ’70s output. The album’s more progressive leanings and generally bleaker tone made it a less immediate than the hit-laden Paranoid and the catchy doom of Master of Reality.

However, Vol. 4‘s heavy-psych soundscapes and druggy imagery and lyrics (famously espoused on “Snowblind” with a whispered vocal of “cocaine“) would directly influence the stoner doom scene that emerged in the decades following via bands like Saint Vitus, Pentagram, and more recently Windhand and Sleep. More than any other Sabbath record, Vol. 4 seemed to hint at the sounds these bands would proliferate.

Pre-order the vinyl collection via Rhino. Check out the colossal tracklist and artwork below.

Vol. 4 Super Deluxe Edition Artwork:



Vol. 4 Super Deluxe Edition CD Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album Remastered

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

02. Tomorrow’s Dream

03. Changes

04. FX

05. Supernaut

06. Snowblind

07. Cornucopia

08. Laguna Sunrise

09. St. Vitus Dance

10. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

Disc Two: Outtakes – New Mixes

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener *

02. Changes *

03. Supernaut *

04. Snowblind *

05. Laguna Sunrise *

06. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *

Disc Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

01. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

02. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

03. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

04. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *

05. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

06. The Straightener (Outtake) *

07. Supernaut (Outtake) *

08. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

09. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *

10. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

11. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

Disc Four: Live in the UK 1973

01. Tomorrow’s Dream *

02. Sweet Leaf *

03. War Pigs

04. Snowblind *

05. Killing Yourself To Live

06. Cornucopia

07. Wicked World (Includes Excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. Orchid

iii. Into The Void

iv. Sometimes I’m Happy

08. Supernaut / Drum Solo

09. Wicked World (Reprise)

10. Embryo

11. Children Of The Grave

12. Paranoid

LP Tracklist:

LP One: Original Album Remastered

Side One

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener

02. Tomorrow’s Dream

03. Changes

04. FX

05. Supernaut

Side Two

01. Snowblind

02. Cornucopia

03. Laguna Sunrise

04. St. Vitus Dance

05. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

LP Two: Outtakes – New Mixes

Side Three

01. Wheels Of Confusion / The Straightener *

02. Changes *

03. Supernaut *

04. Snowblind *

Side Four

01. Laguna Sunrise *

02. Under The Sun (Instrumental) *

Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

03. Wheels Of Confusion (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

04. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 1) *

05. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 2) *

06. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 3) *

LP Three: Alternative Takes, False Starts & Studio Dialogue

Side Five

01. Wheels Of Confusion (Alternative Take 4) *

02. The Straightener (Outtake) *

03. Snowblind (Alternative Take 1 – Incomplete) *

04. Supernaut (Outtake) *

Side Six

01. Supernaut (Alternative Takes with False Starts) *

02. Under The Sun (False Start with Studio Dialogue) *

03. Under The Sun (Alternative Take with Guide Vocal) *

LP Four: Live in the UK 1973

Side Seven

01. Tomorrow’s Dream *

02. Sweet Leaf *

03. War Pigs

Side Eight

01. Snowblind *

02. Killing Yourself To Live

03. Cornucopia

LP Five: Live in the UK 1973

Side Nine

01. Wicked World (Includes Excerpts of:)

i. Guitar Solo

ii. Orchid

iii. Into The Void

iv. Sometimes I’m Happy

Side Ten

01. Supernaut / Drum Solo

02. Wicked World (Reprise)

03. Embryo

04. Children Of The Grave

05. Paranoid

* = previously unreleased