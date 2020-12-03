BLACKPINK, photo courtesy of artist

BLACKPINK have announced THE SHOW, a “first of its kind” livestream concert airing on YouTube on December 27th.

The performance, which will be based out of Seoul, South Korea, will premiere on BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel on the 27th at 2pm KT/12:00 a.m. ET. It will then be available for rebroadcast on demand.



Tickets are available in two separate tiers: Standard ($29.99) provides access to the livestream and a rebroadcast as well as custom emojis. Plus ($39.99) includes all of the above in addition to behind the scenes content.

“We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us,” the K-pop group said in a statement. “We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert THE SHOW at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we’ve prepared for those who join our channel. Overall we’re super excited to share this fun moment with our blinks and we can’t wait till THE SHOW.”

Below, watch a teaser trailer for BLACKPINK’s THE SHOW as well as a video guide on how to access the livestream.

In October, BLACKPINK dropped THE ALBUM. The record-setting release debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart, which marked the highest-charting female Korean album ever and the highest-charting album by any all-female group since 2008. They supported the release with a performance of “Lovesick Girl” on Kimmel.