Bob Dylan to Release Archival 1970 Set Featuring Nine Songs with George Harrison

On the heels of selling his entire songwriting catalog, Bob Dylan has announced a special new archival set is on the way. It’s called 1970 and it features 74 previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes, including nine songs that feature George Harrison. It’s due out on February 26th, 2021 via Columbia/Legacy.

As the title suggests, 1970 focuses on the music Dylan released during that era. The three-disc set boasts outtakes from the sessions that birthed both Self Portrait and New Morning, the two albums he released that year, as well as alternate versions of select songs, such as “Alligator Man”, and instrumentals.



Of course, the most alluring part of this special release is Dylan’s collaborations with the late Beatles guitarist. On May 1st, 1970, the two holed up in a studio to jam together, but their session was never made public. Now, fans can hear the pair perform a handful of original tracks by Dylan, including “One Too Many Mornings”, “Gates of Eden”, and “Mama, You Been On My Mind”. They also teamed up to record covers of “All I Have to Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers and “Matchbox” by Carl Perkins.

The entire collection comes housed in an eight-panel digipack featuring new cover art and liner notes by Michael Simmons. You can pre-order a copy for $20 over at Dylan’s website. Check out the official artwork and tracklist after the jump.

The collection was initially released in limited quantities in the UK to circumvent European copyright laws stipulating that recordings enter the public domain 50 years after their creation if they aren’t officially released by their copyright holder (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

Disc 1

March 3, 1970

01. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

02. Universal Soldier — Take 1

03. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue — Take 1

04. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 2

05. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 3

06. Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

07. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 4

08. Thirsty Boots — Take 1

March 5, 1970

09. Little Moses — Take 1

10. Alberta — Take 2

11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies — Take 1

12. Things About Comin’ My Way — Takes 2 & 3

13. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 6

14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

15. Come a Little Bit Closer — Take 2

16. Alberta — Take 5

May 1, 1970

17. Sign on the Window — Take 2

18. Sign on the Window — Takes 3-5

19. If Not for You — Take 1

20. Time Passes Slowly — Rehearsal

21. If Not for You — Take 2

22. If Not for You — Take 3

23. Song to Woody — Take 1

24. Mama, You Been on My Mind — Take 1

25. Yesterday — Take 1

Disc 2

01. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues — Take 1

02. Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron — Take 1

03. One Too Many Mornings — Take 1

04. Ghost Riders in the Sky — Take 1

05. Cupid — Take 1

06. All I Have to Do Is Dream — Take 1

07. Gates of Eden — Take 1

08. I Threw It All Away — Take 1

09. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) — Take 1

10. Matchbox — Take 1

11. Your True Love — Take 1

12. Telephone Wire — Take 1

13. Fishing Blues — Take 1

14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance — Take 1

15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 — Take 1

16. It Ain’t Me Babe

17. If Not for You

18. Sign on the Window — Take 1

19. Sign on the Window — Take 2

20. Sign on the Window — Take 3

June 1, 1970

21. Alligator Man

22. Alligator Man [rock version]

23. Alligator Man [country version]

24. Sarah Jane 1

25. Sign on the Window

26. Sarah Jane 2

Disc 3

June 2, 1970

01. If Not for You — Take 1

02. If Not for You — Take 2

June 3, 1970

03. Jamaica Farewell

04. Can’t Help Falling in Love

05. Long Black Veil

06. One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

07. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie — Take 1

08. Three Angels

09. Tomorrow Is a Long Time — Take 1

10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time — Take 2

11. New Morning

12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

13. Went to See the Gypsy

14. Sign on the Window — stereo mix

15. Winterlude

16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

18. Lily of the West — Take 2

19. Father of Night — rehearsal

20. Lily of the West

August 12, 1970

21. If Not for You — Take 1

22. If Not for You — Take 2

23. Day of the Locusts — Take 2