Bob Dylan to Release Archival 1970 Set Featuring Nine Songs with George Harrison

On the heels of selling his entire songwriting catalog, Bob Dylan has announced a special new archival set is on the way. It’s called 1970 and it features 74 previously unreleased tracks, demos, and outtakes, including nine songs that feature George Harrison. It’s due out on February 26th, 2021 via Columbia/Legacy.
As the title suggests, 1970 focuses on the music Dylan released during that era. The three-disc set boasts outtakes from the sessions that birthed both Self Portrait and New Morning, the two albums he released that year, as well as alternate versions of select songs, such as “Alligator Man”, and instrumentals.
Of course, the most alluring part of this special release is Dylan’s collaborations with the late Beatles guitarist. On May 1st, 1970, the two holed up in a studio to jam together, but their session was never made public. Now, fans can hear the pair perform a handful of original tracks by Dylan, including “One Too Many Mornings”, “Gates of Eden”, and “Mama, You Been On My Mind”. They also teamed up to record covers of “All I Have to Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers and “Matchbox” by Carl Perkins.
The entire collection comes housed in an eight-panel digipack featuring new cover art and liner notes by Michael Simmons. You can pre-order a copy for $20 over at Dylan’s website. Check out the official artwork and tracklist after the jump.
The collection was initially released in limited quantities in the UK to circumvent European copyright laws stipulating that recordings enter the public domain 50 years after their creation if they aren’t officially released by their copyright holder (via Ultimate Classic Rock).
1970 Artwork:
1970 Tracklist:
Disc 1
March 3, 1970
01. I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound
02. Universal Soldier — Take 1
03. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue — Take 1
04. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 2
05. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 3
06. Woogie Boogie
March 4, 1970
07. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 4
08. Thirsty Boots — Take 1
March 5, 1970
09. Little Moses — Take 1
10. Alberta — Take 2
11. Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies — Take 1
12. Things About Comin’ My Way — Takes 2 & 3
13. Went to See the Gypsy — Take 6
14. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1
15. Come a Little Bit Closer — Take 2
16. Alberta — Take 5
May 1, 1970
17. Sign on the Window — Take 2
18. Sign on the Window — Takes 3-5
19. If Not for You — Take 1
20. Time Passes Slowly — Rehearsal
21. If Not for You — Take 2
22. If Not for You — Take 3
23. Song to Woody — Take 1
24. Mama, You Been on My Mind — Take 1
25. Yesterday — Take 1
Disc 2
01. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues — Take 1
02. Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron — Take 1
03. One Too Many Mornings — Take 1
04. Ghost Riders in the Sky — Take 1
05. Cupid — Take 1
06. All I Have to Do Is Dream — Take 1
07. Gates of Eden — Take 1
08. I Threw It All Away — Take 1
09. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) — Take 1
10. Matchbox — Take 1
11. Your True Love — Take 1
12. Telephone Wire — Take 1
13. Fishing Blues — Take 1
14. Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance — Take 1
15. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 — Take 1
16. It Ain’t Me Babe
17. If Not for You
18. Sign on the Window — Take 1
19. Sign on the Window — Take 2
20. Sign on the Window — Take 3
June 1, 1970
21. Alligator Man
22. Alligator Man [rock version]
23. Alligator Man [country version]
24. Sarah Jane 1
25. Sign on the Window
26. Sarah Jane 2
Disc 3
June 2, 1970
01. If Not for You — Take 1
02. If Not for You — Take 2
June 3, 1970
03. Jamaica Farewell
04. Can’t Help Falling in Love
05. Long Black Veil
06. One More Weekend
June 4, 1970
07. Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie — Take 1
08. Three Angels
09. Tomorrow Is a Long Time — Take 1
10. Tomorrow Is a Long Time — Take 2
11. New Morning
12. Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2
June 5, 1970
13. Went to See the Gypsy
14. Sign on the Window — stereo mix
15. Winterlude
16. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1
17. I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2
18. Lily of the West — Take 2
19. Father of Night — rehearsal
20. Lily of the West
August 12, 1970
21. If Not for You — Take 1
22. If Not for You — Take 2
23. Day of the Locusts — Take 2