Britney Spears Links with Backstreet Boys for New Song “Matches”: Stream

Britney Spears / Backstreet Boys, photo via Hit Network

Grab your hair gel and your butterfly hair clips because the ’90s are back, baby! Britney Spears has called upon her old peers the Backstreet Boys for the new dance song “Matches”.

The track appears on the deluxe edition ofGlory, an update of Spears’ 2016 album that came out today, December 11th. “Matches” isn’t a callback to the glory days of denim dresses and Max Martin productions; instead, it’s a trip through the last decade of horny EDM. The lyrics are full of small reversals. “I like the way you dress,” Spears sings, before adding “And the way you undress.” In the pre-chorus, she and the Boys sing “Our fire is killing me,” and then clarify that it is, “The good kind of killing me.” Check out “Matches” below.



Last week, Spears dropped the previously-unreleased track “Swimming in the Stars”. Outside of the music it’s been a tumultuous year for Spears, who lost her latest conservatorship case last month. Her father James Spears will continue to wield control over her life and career, and in response, Spears has threatened to never perform live again.