Bruce Campbell Returns as Ash for Evil Dead: The Game: Watch

Evil Dead: The Game

Bruce Campbell is heading back to the woods. Tonight, The Video Game Awards unveiled the first trailer for Evil Dead: The Game, which finds the retired veteran voicing the one and only Ash Williams. Even better, he’s not alone at the cabin.

Joining him is Ash vs. Evil Dead co-star Dana DeLorenzo as Kelly Maxwell. Judging from the footage, it would appear that the new title — developed by Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive — will feature co-op and PvP action.



It’s an exciting development for die-hard fans of the franchise, especially those hoping to see Campbell back in action. If you recall, he officially hung up the chainsaw shortly after Starz canceled the cruelly underrated sequel series.

What’s more, it’ll be a nice accompaniment to Lee Cronin’s forthcoming sequel/reboot, Evil Dead Rise. After all, it’s already been confirmed that Ash will have nothing to do with that film, so consider this an olive branch of sorts.

Catch the trailer below. If you look closely, you’ll notice a few other familiar faces alongside Ash and Kelly. There’s Scotty from the 1981 original and there’s also the Lord Arthur from 1992’s Army of Darkness. Groovy.

No word on a release date other than sometime in 2021. Fortunately for the fans, it’ll be available on a wide swath of platforms, specifically PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Also groovy.