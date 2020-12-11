BTS Gift Fans with Video for Holiday Remix of “Dynamite”: Watch

BTS

When you’re a member of the ARMY, everything BTS delivers is a gift. But today, the K-pop megastars have unwrapped something extra special for their fans, presenting a holiday remix of their smash hit “Dynamite”.

Our Band of the Year took one of the best songs of the year and put a golden bow on it for the season, adding shimmering bells and a cappella vocalizing to give it that festive glow. The group also shared a music video shot mainly using iPhones on selfie sticks to go along with the track. The clip finds BTS joyfully singing together in front of a Christmas tree, dancing and having fun like one should during a holiday celebration.



However, fans will note that only six BTSers are present in the video. Suga, it seems, is still recovering from his recent shoulder surgery. Something tells us the best gift the BTS AMRY could get is a swift and healthy recovery for the beloved member.

Check out the “Dynamite (Holiday Remix)” video below.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a massive year for BTS. They scored a pair of No. 1 albums (BE and Map of the Soul: 7, the latter of which is one of our favorite LPs of the year), their first music-related Grammy nomination, made chart history multiple times over, and even got the South Korean government to postpone their compulsory military enlistment. On top of all that, they became multi-millionaires when their label, Big Hit, went public.