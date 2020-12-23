Cage the Elephant Announce Virtual Concert

Cage the Elephant, photo by Ben Kaye

Cage the Elephant have announced a special virtual concert, marking their first live performance since early spring. The livestream will see the full band play an electric set from the iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is part of a Winter Benefit for Bread & Roses, a non-profit arts organization that produces free entertainment and live music for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders who don’t have the ability to easily experience the uplifting power of the arts in any other way. As such, the evening will consist of music, fundraising, and celebration to honor the organization’s essential work.



The Winter Benefit concert will be broadcast on January 30th at 8:00 p.m. EST via Nugs.net and tickets are now on sale. Check out the poster for the special event below.

At the start of this year, Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album Grammy for their excellent record Social Cues.

We are pleased to announce a special virtual concert for Bread & Roses' Winter Benefit on Saturday, January 30th at 7pm CT. Tickets are available now – including gifting options. Makes for a great (virtual) stocking stuffer! 🎟️ https://t.co/gbJPn9JUo7 pic.twitter.com/6tscHTVsDJ — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) December 18, 2020