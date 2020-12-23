Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Cage the Elephant Announce Virtual Concert

Mark your calendars for January 30th

by
on December 23, 2020, 10:48am
Cage the Elephant virtual concert benefit livestream Bread and Roses winter show, photo by Ben Kaye
Cage the Elephant, photo by Ben Kaye

Cage the Elephant have announced a special virtual concert, marking their first live performance since early spring. The livestream will see the full band play an electric set from the iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is part of a Winter Benefit for Bread & Roses, a non-profit arts organization that produces free entertainment and live music for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders who don’t have the ability to easily experience the uplifting power of the arts in any other way. As such, the evening will consist of music, fundraising, and celebration to honor the organization’s essential work.

The Winter Benefit concert will be broadcast on January 30th at 8:00 p.m. EST via Nugs.net and tickets are now on sale. Check out the poster for the special event below.

Editors' Picks

At the start of this year, Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album Grammy for their excellent record Social Cues.

A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday A Discounted Gift Bundle for Your Horror Fan's Holiday
These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year These Were the Best Songs of a Bad Year
The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here The Next Great Sports Movie Is Only Available Here
CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift CBD and Exclusive Merch Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Previous Story
Kirk Hammett Reflects on Entire Metallica Career: James and Lars “Don’t Even Remember” First Meeting Me
Next Story
Mining Metal: Top 10 Underground Metal Albums of 2020